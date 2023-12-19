 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 71,437.19, Nifty Above 21,400
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 71,437.19, Nifty Above 21,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 122.10 points or 0.17 per cent, to close at 71,437.19. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 34.45 points or 0.16 per cent to end the day at 21,453.10.

Nifty Bank gained 3.20 points or 0.01 per cent at 47,870.90.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle India, NTPC, Reliance, SBI, and ITC were among the top gainers. Wipro, TCS, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, and Bajaj Finserv among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Coal India, Nestle India, NTPC, Tata Consumer, and Cipla were among the gainers, whereas Adani Ports, Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, and UPL were amongst the losers.

Market on Tuesday morning

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 71,353.80, up by 38.71 points, and Nifty at 21,441.30, up by 22.65 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 47,830.75, down by 36.95 points or 0.06 per cent.

article-image

