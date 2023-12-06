Opening Bell: Markets Open At Record High; Sensex At 69,536.59, Nifty At 20,946.75 | File

The markets opened higher on Wednesday with Sensex at 69,536.59, up by 240.45 points and Nifty was at 20,946.75 with a jump of 91.65 points, reaching record high for the third straight session.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,251.05, up by 238.80 points or 0.51 per cent.

From Sensex pack, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech were the major gainers in the morning session whereas Maruti, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, and Infosys were among the major losers.

Markets on Tuesday

On Tuesday, markets closed at a new record high. The BSE Sensex ended up 431.02 points or 0.63 percent at 69,296.14, and the Nifty closed up 168.30 points or 0.81 percent at 20,855.10, achieving an all-time high. Nifty Bank gained 580.85 points to reach at 47,012.

Global markets

The U.S. stock market on Tuesday ended on a mixed note as the S&P 500 dropped by 0.06 percent to conclude the session at 4,567.18 points. The Nasdaq gained by 0.31 percent to 14,229.91 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.22 percent to 36,124.56 points.

Asian markets are trading higher on Wednesday. The Japan's Nikkei 225 is up by 545.91 points, reaching 33,321.73. Hong Kong's Hang Seng is up by 86.86 points, currently standing at 16,414.72, while South Korea's KOSPI is slightly up by 12.13 points, reaching 2,506.41. Additionally, Gifty Nifty stands at 21,019.50, up by 20 points.

Oil prices

During Wednesday's morning trading session in Asia, the prices of oil experienced a decline. Brent crude futures dropped by 8 cents or 0.1 percent to US dollar 77.12 per barrel by 0101 GMT, whereas U.S. WTI crude futures saw a 13-cent decrease or 0.2 percent, trading at US dollar 72.19 a barrel.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee opened marginally higher at 83.35 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday