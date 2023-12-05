 Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 431.02 Points At 69,296.14, Nifty At 20,855.10
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 431.02 Points At 69,296.14, Nifty At 20,855.10

Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 431.02 Points At 69,296.14, Nifty At 20,855.10

From the Sensex pack, PowerGrid, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank, and M&M were among the major gainers whereas Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, and Infosys were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 1,383.93 Points At 68,865.12, Nifty At 20,686.80 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, markets closed at a new record high.

The BSE Sensex ended up 431.02 points or 0.63 percent at 69,296.14, and the Nifty closed up 168.30 points or 0.81 percent at 20,855.10, achieving an all-time high.

Nifty Bank gained 580.85 points to reach at 47,012.

From the Sensex pack, PowerGrid, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank, and M&M were among the major gainers whereas Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, and Infosys were among the laggards.

Markets on Monday Morning

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 69,080.61, up by 215.49 points and Nifty was at 20,742.95 with a jump of 56.15 points, after reaching record high. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,703.25, up by 271.85 points or 0.59 per cent.

Markets hit record highs after BJP’s victory in key state elections

The Indian benchmark indices opened at fresh all-time highs on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Narendra Modi secured wins in three of the four states.

The saffron party registered massive wins in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and the Congress party won the state of Telangana by capturing 64 seats in the 119-member assembly.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Open At Record High; Sensex At 69,080.61, Nifty At 20,742.95
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 431.02 Points At 69,296.14, Nifty At 20,855.10

Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 431.02 Points At 69,296.14, Nifty At 20,855.10

India's Best Annual Report Awards 2023: Free Press Journal-Care Edge Jury Decide On Shortlist

India's Best Annual Report Awards 2023: Free Press Journal-Care Edge Jury Decide On Shortlist

India Set To Become 3rd Large Economy By 2030: S&P Global Ratings

India Set To Become 3rd Large Economy By 2030: S&P Global Ratings

Axis Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Axis Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

SAT Pulls Up SEBI For Failing To De-Freeze Kirloskar Family's Shares, Fined ₹5 Lakh For Its...

SAT Pulls Up SEBI For Failing To De-Freeze Kirloskar Family's Shares, Fined ₹5 Lakh For Its...