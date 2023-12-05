Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 431.02 Points At 69,296.14, Nifty At 20,855.10

Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 1,383.93 Points At 68,865.12, Nifty At 20,686.80 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, markets closed at a new record high.

The BSE Sensex ended up 431.02 points or 0.63 percent at 69,296.14, and the Nifty closed up 168.30 points or 0.81 percent at 20,855.10, achieving an all-time high.

Nifty Bank gained 580.85 points to reach at 47,012.

From the Sensex pack, PowerGrid, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank, and M&M were among the major gainers whereas Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, and Infosys were among the laggards.

Markets on Monday Morning

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 69,080.61, up by 215.49 points and Nifty was at 20,742.95 with a jump of 56.15 points, after reaching record high. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,703.25, up by 271.85 points or 0.59 per cent.

Markets hit record highs after BJP’s victory in key state elections

The Indian benchmark indices opened at fresh all-time highs on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Narendra Modi secured wins in three of the four states.

The saffron party registered massive wins in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and the Congress party won the state of Telangana by capturing 64 seats in the 119-member assembly.