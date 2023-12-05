Opening Bell: Markets Open At Record High; Sensex At 69,080.61, Nifty At 20,742.95 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 69,080.61, up by 215.49 points and Nifty was at 20,742.95 with a jump of 56.15 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,703.25, up by 271.85 points or 0.59 per cent.

From Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, ICIC Bank, HDFC Bank, TCS, and Hindustan Unilever were the major gainers in the morning session whereas M&M, JSW Steel, and Infosys were among the major losers.

Market on Monday

The BSE Sensex on Monday ended up 1383.93 points or 2.05 percent at 68,865.12, and the Nifty closed up 418.90 points or 2.07 percent at 20,686.80, achieving an all-time high. Both domestic indices recorded their largest single-day gain since October 2022.

Nifty Bank gained 1,616.65 points to reach at 46,430.85. It hit a record high after 91 trading sessions and crossed the earlier high of 46,369.50 hit on July 21, 2023. It recorded the biggest single day gain since April 2022.

Global markets

The U.S. stock market on Monday ended lower as the S&P 500 dropped by 0.54 percent to conclude the session at 4,569.78 points. Similarly, the Nasdaq fell by 0.84 percent to 14,185.49 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.11 percent to 36,204.44 points.

Asian markets trading lower on Tuesday with Japan's Nikkei 225 down by 452.02 points to reach 32,779.25, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down by 147.68 points, reaching 16,498.37, and South Korea's KOSPI slightly down by 8.07 points to reach 2,506.88 and Gifty Nifty at 20,820.50, down by 40 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices remained unchanged on Tuesday, Brent crude futures increased by 13 cents, reaching US dollar 78.16 per barrel by 0106 GMT, whereas U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 18 cents, reaching US dollar 73.22 per barrel.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee opened flat at 83.38 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday.