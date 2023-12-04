Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 1,383.93 Points At 68,865.12, Nifty At 20,686.80 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, markets closed at a new record high.

The BSE Sensex ended up 1383.93 points or 2.05 percent at 68,865.12, and the Nifty closed up 418.90 points or 2.07 percent at 20,686.80, achieving an all-time high.

Both domestic indices recorded their largest single-day gain since October 2022

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI, LT, and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers whereas Sun Pharma, Wipro, Maruti, and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Eicher Motor, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, BPCL, and ICICI Bank were among the gainer, On the other hand, HDFC Life, Britannia, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, and Maruti were among the losers.

Nifty Bank gained 1,616.65 points to reach at 46,430.85. It hit a record high after 91 trading sessions and crossed the earlier high of 46,369.50 hit on July 21, 2023. It recorded the biggest single day gain since April 2022.

Markets hit record highs after BJP’s victory in key state elections

The Indian benchmark indices opened at fresh all-time highs on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Narendra Modi secured wins in three of the four states.

The saffron party registered massive wins in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and the Congress party won the state of Telangana by capturing 64 seats in the 119-member assembly.

Markets on Monday Morning

The markets on Monday morning opened higher with Sensex at 68,383.56, up by 902.37 points and Nifty was at 20,547.75 with a gain of 279.85 points.

Nifty 50 index hit an all-time high of 20,547.75 in today's trading session and crossed its previous record high. Sensex also hits record high and crosses earlier level of 67,927.23, which it had made on September 15.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 45,546.35, up by 735.15 points or 1.63 percent.