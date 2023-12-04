Opening Bell: Markets Open At Record High; Sensex At 68,383.56, Nifty At 20,547.75 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets on Monday morning opened higher with Sensex at 68,383.56, up by 902.37 points and Nifty was at 20,547.75 with a gain of 279.85 points.

Nifty 50 index hit an all-time high of 20,547.75 in today's trading session and crossed its previous record high. Sensex also hits record high and crosses earlier level of 67,927.23 on September 15.

From Sensex pack, SBI, HDFC, M&M, NTPC, and LT were the major gainers in the morning session.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 45,546.35, up by 735.15 points or 1.63 percent.

Markets on Friday

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the week on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 492.75 points or 0.74 percent, to close at 67,481.19. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 134.75 points or 0.67 percent to end the day at 20,267.90, reaching its new lifetime high. Nifty Bank gained 332.45 points or 0.75 percent at 44,814.20.

Global markets

Asian markets trading mixed on Monday with Japan's Nikkei 225 down by 143.13 points to reach 33,288.38, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up by 26.77 points, reaching 16,857.07, and South Korea's KOSPI slightly up by 14.45 points to reach 2,519.46 and Gifty Nifty at 20,638.50, up by 145 points.

Oil prices

On Monday, the oil price were trading higher, Brent crude futures increased by 28 cents, or 0.4%, reaching $79.16 per barrel as of 0018 GMT. Concurrently, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures stood at $74.36 per barrel, rising by 29 cents, or 0.4%.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee opened slightly higher at 83.26 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday.