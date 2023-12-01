Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Nifty Hits All-Time High At 20,267.90; Sensex Above 66,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the week on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 492.75 points or 0.74 percent, to close at 67,481.19. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 134.75 points or 0.67 percent to end the day at 20,267.90, reaching its new lifetime high.

Nifty Bank gained 332.45 points or 0.75 percent at 44,814.20.

From the Sensex pack,ITC, NTPC, Axis Bank, LT, and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers whereas Wipro, M&M, Tata Motors, HDFC, and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, NTPC, ITC, Axis Bank, LT, and Britannia were among the gainer, On the other hand Wipro, HDFC Life, Cipla, Bajaj Auto, and Infosys were among the losers.

Markets on Friday morning

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 67,222.33, up by 233.89 points and Nifty was at 20,208.15 with a jump of 75 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 44,481.75, up by 84.70 points or 0.19 percent.

Nifty hits All-time High

During Friday's trading hours, the Nifty index surged past the previous record high of 20,222.45, a milestone achieved on September 15, 2023. Among the 31 stocks listed on the Nifty, an impressive 31 of them witnessed gains since that September date.

Companies such as BPCL, Hero, and Coal India exhibited substantial gains of over 20 percent since September 15. Additionally, PFC, REC, HPCL, and BHEL recorded impressive increases of up to 60 percent during the same period.

The Realty and PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) Indices also saw significant upswings, marking gains of up to 24 percent since September 15, 2023.

Moreover, the Mid Cap Index reached a historic high, surpassing the 43,200 mark during this period.