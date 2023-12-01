Opening Bell: Markets In Green; Sensex At 67,222.33, Nifty Above 20,000 | File

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 67,222.33, up by 233.89 points and Nifty was at 20,208.15 with a jump of 75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 44,481.75, up by 84.70 points or 0.19 percent.

From Sensex pack, PowerGrid, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, and Sun Pharma were the major gainers in the morning session whereas Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were among the major losers.

Markets on Thursday

The benchmark indices on Thursday ended the day on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 86.53 points or 0.13 percent, to close at 66,988.44. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 37.40 points or 0.19 percent to end the day at 20,134. Nifty Bank shed 91.30 points or 0.20 percent at 44,475.15.

Global markets

The US stock market on Thursday ended on a lower note: The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached its highest point of the year, closing with a 1.5 percent increase at 35,950.89. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 went up by 0.4 percent to reach 4,567.80. However, the Nasdaq Composite Index, which focuses on technology companies, experienced a slight decline of 0.2 percent, ending at 14,226.22.

Oil prices

On Friday, the oil price were trading lower, Brent crude futures for February declined by 14 cents, equivalent to 0.2%, reaching $80.72 per barrel at 0005 GMT. Similarly, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures saw a decrease of 12 cents, also 0.2%, settling at $75.84.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee rose 12 paise to 83.28 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday