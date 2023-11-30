Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,988.44, Nifty Above 20,000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Thursday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 86.53 points or 0.13 percent, to close at 66,988.44. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 37.40 points or 0.19 percent to end the day at 20,134.

Nifty Bank shed 91.30 points or 0.20 percent at 44,475.15.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Titan, and M&M were among the top gainers whereas IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, Reliance, TCS, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospital, Bharti airtel, and Sun Pharma were among the gainer, On the other hand Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Adani Poerts, LTIM, and Reliance were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday morning

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 66,998.04, up by 96.13 points and Nifty was at 20,126.65 with a jump of 30.05 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 44,707.65, up by 141.20 points or 0.32 per cent.