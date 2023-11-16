Opening Bell: Markets In Red; Sensex At 65,640.69, Nifty Below 19,700 | Representative Image

The markets on Thursday morning opened lower with Sensex at 65,640.69, down by 35.24 points and Nifty at 19,651.15, down by 24.30 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 44,189.45, down by 12.25 or 0.03 per cent.

From Sensex pack, TCS, NTPC, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, and Maruti were the major gainers in the morning session whereas Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, and Sun Pharma were among the major losers.

Markets on Wednesday

The benchmark indices on Wednesday ended the day on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 742.06 points or 1.14 percent, to close at 65,675.93. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 231.95 points or 1.19 percent to end the day at 19,675.50. Nifty Bank gained 328.15 points or 0.75 percent at 44,219.40.

Global markets

On Wednesday's trading session, the US stock market closed with positive gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 163.51 points, equivalent to a 0.47% rise, reaching 34,991.21. The S&P 500 showed a gain of 7.18 points, marking a 0.16% increase, closing at 4,502.88. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite added 9.46 points, or 0.07%, concluding the day at 14,103.84.

On Thursday, Asian markets traded with mixed results: Japan's Nikkei 225 declined by 279.49 points, reaching 33,240.21. Hong Kong's Hang Seng experienced a loss of 210 points, dropping to 17,869, while South Korea's KOSPI gained 11.78 points, reaching 2,474.89. Additionally, Gifty Nifty stood at 19,752, down by 12 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices dropped in early Asian trade on Thursday, Brent futures fell by 28 cents to reach $80.90 per barrel at 0001 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 31 cents, reaching $76.35.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower on Thursday morning at 83.18 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 83.14.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)