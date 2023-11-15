Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 65,675.93, Nifty Above 19,600 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Wednesday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 742.06 points or 1.14 percent, to close at 65,675.93. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 231.95 points or 1.19 percent to end the day at 19,675.50.

Nifty Bank gained 328.15 points or 0.75 percent at 44,219.40.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, and Tata Steel were among the top gainers. Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Eicher Motor, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Motors were among the gainers, whereas Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, and Dr Reddy Laboratories were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday Morning

The markets opened higher on Wednesday with Sensex at 65,461.54, up by 527.67 points and Nifty was at 19,602.85 with a jump of 159.30 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 44,256.20, up by 364.95 or 0.83 per cent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)