Opening Bell: Indices open negative; Sensex falls 334 points at 60491, Nifty opens around 18000

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices open on a negative note, with Nifty around 18000.

The Sensex was down 334.88 points or 0.55% at 60491.34, and the Nifty was down 102.10 points or 0.56% at 18025.20.

About 459 shares advanced, 1,638 shares declined, and 85 shares were unchanged.

Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, and ONGC were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Wipro, Hindalco, and Infosys

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE