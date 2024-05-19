IIT Bombay Looks At Partnerships In Intelligent Transportation Systems, Inks MoU With Efkon-Strabag

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay is looking to explore corporate partnerships for knowledge creation, technology development, and working on projects in intelligent transportation systems.

"We are looking to collaborate with companies which are developing innovative technologies in the area of Intelligent Transportation Systems. For this, we need infrastructure. Therefore, we are looking for collaboration with companies which can provide infrastructure," IIT Bombay Civil Engineering Department Assistant Professor Achrak Mittal told PTI.

Intelligent Transportation Systems

He said the premier institute is looking to collaborate with companies which are manufacturing domestic cars and traffic control devices, among others, for knowlegment development, joint projects, technology development, and human resource enhancement.

"We will keep expanding our portfolio and partnerships by the type of products that we are developing," he added.

IIT Bombay is also looking at joint projects with corporates in a common area of interest involving the area of Intelligent Transportation Systems. | Facebook

IIT Bombay is also looking at joint projects with corporates in a common area of interest involving the area of Intelligent Transportation Systems, which will provide exposure to our engineering students, including theoretical, research and actual hands-on experience, he noted.

"We are looking at some engagement activities like conducting R&D (research and development) projects or joint initiatives. We are also interested in collaborating with corporations for some programmes during the Masters and PhD levels for joint research in areas of mutual interest," Prof. Mittal added.

MoU For Smart Infrastructure

Recently, IIT Bombay's Civil Engineering Department inked a memorandum of understanding with smart infrastructure solutions provider Efkon-Strabag to strengthen knowledge management, joint projects, and engagement activities like a partner in knowledge creation, technology development, and human resource enhancement to drive innovation in transportation systems, facilitating the exchange of ideas and skills.

Read Also No More Tax On 'Gifts': Bombay HC Rules Against Taxing Capital Gains On Gifted Assets

Together, IIT Bombay and Efkon-Strabag will undertake joint studies and research on Intelligent Transportation Systems, offering internship opportunities for students.

Additionally, they will engage in research projects, skill-building programmes, and workshops to foster creativity and innovation in the transportation sector, aiming to address industry challenges effectively.