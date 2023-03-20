 Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 349 points, Nifty below 17000
Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, TCS, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, BPCL, Divis Laboratories, Titan Company and ONGC.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today the benchmark indices opened on a negative note with Nifty below 17000.

The Sensex was down 349.79 points or 0.06% at 57,640.11 and the Nifty was down 113.35 points or 0.66% at 16986.70.

About 841 shares advanced, 1158 shares declined, and 143 shares unchanged.

