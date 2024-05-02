Dennis Woodside Takes Charge As New CEO Of Freshworks; Mathrubootham Shifts To Executive Chairman Position

Dennis Woodside |

Freshworks Inc, a cloud-based software-as-a-service company (SaaS) recently made key leadership changes in the managerial position of the company.

Girish Mathrubootham, a Chennai based entrepreneur, has stepped down from his role as Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nasdaq listed Freshworks. He has been appointed to a new position as Executive Chairman of the company.

Mathrubootham, on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shared a post announcing his transition from the CEO position and his new role within the company.

In his X post, he wrote, "After spending almost 14 years since founding Freshworks as a tiny startup in Chennai, to scaling it to be a global Saas player and the first Indian Saas company to list on Nasdaq, I’m excited to announce that I’m stepping into a new role as Executive Chairman of Freshworks. Dennis Woodside, our President, will be the new CEO of Freshworks. Congratulations to @dmwoodside on his new role as CEO and President of Freshworks."

Who is Dennis Woodside - the New CEO of the company

The company on May 1, 2024, announced the company's president Dennis Woodside as the new CEO of the company.

Woodside, in his LinkedIn post, shared about his new role in the company. His post reads, "Today I’m honored to step into the role of CEO at Freshworks. What Girish has created is truly special and I’m excited to build on what he started 14 years ago. Thank you, Girish, for your partnership and friendship over the last 18 months."

"We stand before extraordinary opportunities and have the right foundation to make them possible - a winning combination of our focus on delighting customers and our product innovation. I’m committed and excited to continue our journey of growth toward becoming a $1b revenue company and beyond," he added.

Woodside joined Freshworks on September 1, 2022 in the executive leadership as president and was responsible to the then CEO and Founder Girish Mathrubootham. Prior to this, he worked as president of Impossible Foods in California, Chief operating officer of Dropbox, held sales roles at Google (2003-2012), served as CEO for Motorola Mobility LLC (2012-1014) and also sat on the board of American Red Cross as well as ServiceNow (2018-2022).