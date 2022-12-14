e-Paper Get App
Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 183 points, Nifty above 18600

Hindalco Industries, Wipro, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, and Grasim Industries were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices open higher, with Nifty above 18600.

The Sensex was up 183.02 points or 0.29% at 62716.32 and the Nifty was up 56.20 points or 0.3% at 18664.20.

About 1,632 shares advanced, 499 shares declined, and 104 shares were unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, Wipro, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, and Grasim Industries were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Bharti Airtel, HUL, Nestle India, ICICI Bank, and ITC.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

