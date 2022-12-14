Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 183 points, Nifty above 18600

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices open higher, with Nifty above 18600.

The Sensex was up 183.02 points or 0.29% at 62716.32 and the Nifty was up 56.20 points or 0.3% at 18664.20.

About 1,632 shares advanced, 499 shares declined, and 104 shares were unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, Wipro, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, and Grasim Industries were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Bharti Airtel, HUL, Nestle India, ICICI Bank, and ITC.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE