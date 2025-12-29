Timex Group India Shares Fall Nearly 10% In Early Trade, Promoter OFS At Deep Discount Sparks Sell-Off

Timex Group India shares fell nearly 10 percent. | Representation Image

Mumbai: Shares of Timex Group India saw a sharp fall in early trading on Monday, December 29. The stock dropped nearly 10 percent as investors reacted to the start of a two-day offer for sale by the company’s promoter. The steep discount announced for the OFS led to strong selling pressure at the opening bell.

During early trade, Timex Group India shares fell as much as 9.6 percent to hit an intraday low of Rs 318, compared with the previous close of Rs 351.75.

Why the Stock Fell?

The main reason behind the sudden fall is the promoter’s decision to sell a portion of its stake through an OFS. Timex Group India had announced on Friday that its promoter, Timex Group Luxury Watches B V, plans to sell up to 45.09 lakh equity shares. This represents about 4.47 percent of the company’s total paid-up share capital.

The OFS opened on Monday and will remain open till Tuesday, December 30. On the first day, only non-retail investors are allowed to participate. Retail investors can place bids on the second day along with non-retail investors who carry forward unallotted bids.

OFS Price at a Big Discount

The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at Rs 275 per share. This is a sharp discount of nearly 22 percent compared to Friday’s closing price on the BSE. Such a large discount often puts pressure on the stock price in the short term, as investors adjust their expectations to the lower offer price.

If the OFS is oversubscribed, the promoter also has the option to sell an additional 45.09 lakh shares. This could take the total sale to nearly 8.93 percent of the company’s paid-up capital.

Upcoming Results and Long-Term Performance

Along with the OFS announcement, Timex Group India also shared the date of its next board meeting. The company will consider and approve its unaudited financial results for the December quarter on February 3, 2026.

Despite today’s sharp fall, the stock has delivered strong returns over longer periods. Timex Group India shares are up over 40 percent in the past six months and nearly 60 percent over the last year. Over five years, the stock has surged more than 1,000 percent, making it a strong long-term performer.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions.