Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 180 points, Nifty above 17000

Today, the benchmark indices opened higher, with Nifty above 17000.

The Sensex was up 180.98 points or 0.31% at 57794.70, and the Nifty was up 58.00 points or 0.34% at 17009.70.

About 1,019 shares advanced, 757 shares declined, and 107 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Bajaj Finance, and ITC were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, and SBI.