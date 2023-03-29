Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 180 points, Nifty above 17000

Today, the benchmark indices opened higher, with Nifty above 17000.
The Sensex was up 180.98 points or 0.31% at 57794.70, and the Nifty was up 58.00 points or 0.34% at 17009.70.
About 1,019 shares advanced, 757 shares declined, and 107 shares were unchanged.
Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Bajaj Finance, and ITC were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, and SBI.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE