Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 143 points, Nifty at 17771

Today, the benchmark indices opened higher with Nifty around 17771.

The Sensex is up 143.75 points or 0.24 percent at 60,429.79 and the Nifty is up 49.80 points or 0.28 percent at 17771.30.

About 1,326 shares advanced, 731 shares declined, and 123 shares were unchanged.

Among the sectors, buying was seen in IT and financial stocks while selling was seen in oil & gas stocks.

