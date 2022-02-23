Online extra-curricular platform Spark Studio gets selected to GSV Cup Top 20 globally

Spark Studio has been selected to the Top 20, the acclaimed list of finalists in The GSV Cup — the world’s largest pitch competition for EdTech startups at the 13th Annual ASU+GSV Summit, it said in a press statement.

Companies selected to The Top 20 represent the top pre-Seed and Seed stage startups in digital learning across the “Pre-K to Gray” space across the world. Spark Studio will present in San Diego this April at the ASU+GSV Summit, the annual education technology event hosted by Arizona State University and GSV Ventures, and compete for up to $1M in cash and prizes.

Spark Studio was selected from an initial applicant pool of 750+ global companies, which was further narrowed to The Elite 200 semifinalists. More than 175 judges from leading venture capital firms and strategic partners in digital learning like Accel, General Atlantic, Reach Capital, and Owl Ventures, among others, used rigorous criteria to determine the Top 20 most promising companies to compete on Stage X at ASU+GSV.

“We’re humbled and super excited to be in the GSV Cup Top 20. As we constantly think deeply about building a future-tech learning experience that is delightful and of the highest quality for kids, it feels awesome to be recognized as innovative by the fantastic jury that has a ringside view of the bleeding edge of global Ed Tech.”, said Anushree Goenka, CEO and Co-founder of Spark Studio.

“In the next two months, a lot more of our vision will come to market. We’re excited to see our users take on the ‘invisible learning’ experiences, which essentially feel like play for kids and lead to real, measurable learning outcomes”, said Kaustubh Khade, CPO and Cofounder, Spark Studio.

“GSV is so proud to recognize an epic group of global edtech founders as our final 20,” said Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner of GSV Ventures and Co-founder of ASU+GSV Summit. “These companies have been rigorously evaluated by a judging panel exceeding 90 top venture investors. Congratulations to all!”

The Top 20 companies serve learners from Pre-K to Gray, with companies well-distributed across the following categories: Early Childhood, K-12, Higher Education, Adult Consumer Learning, and Adult Enterprise Learning.

The GSV Cup is powered by Google Cloud, HubSpot for Startups, HolonIQ, and GSV Ventures.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:43 PM IST