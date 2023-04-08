 ONGC increases stake in Mangalore SEZ from 29% to 49%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessONGC increases stake in Mangalore SEZ from 29% to 49%

ONGC increases stake in Mangalore SEZ from 29% to 49%

It has also appointed Sushma Rawat, the director for exploration, as a key managerial personnel of the firm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
ONGC appoints Arun Kumar Singh as Chairman and CEO | Image: ONGC (Representative)

Through a regulatory filing, India's state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has informed that it has bought 1,15,20,000 shares of Mangalore SEZ Limited.

Read Also
IIM Indore’s 24th Annual Convocation: Indian quality of life to be better than the West after 20...
article-image

With this acquisition, ONGC has increased its stake in the firm from 29 per cent to 49 per cent.

ONGC has also appointed Sushma Rawat, the director for exploration, as a key managerial personnel of the firm.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ONGC increases stake in Mangalore SEZ from 29% to 49%

ONGC increases stake in Mangalore SEZ from 29% to 49%

Engineers India win ₹31.50 crore order from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Engineers India win ₹31.50 crore order from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Mumbai: Creative Group spent Rs 156 crore on 8 apartments just before new income tax rules came into...

Mumbai: Creative Group spent Rs 156 crore on 8 apartments just before new income tax rules came into...

Only legal husbands and pet bans included in conditions set by Bengaluru's landlords amid rising...

Only legal husbands and pet bans included in conditions set by Bengaluru's landlords amid rising...

Rare earth minerals essential for clean energy and jets found in Andhra Pradesh

Rare earth minerals essential for clean energy and jets found in Andhra Pradesh