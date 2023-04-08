ONGC increases stake in Mangalore SEZ from 29% to 49%

Through a regulatory filing, India's state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has informed that it has bought 1,15,20,000 shares of Mangalore SEZ Limited.
With this acquisition, ONGC has increased its stake in the firm from 29 per cent to 49 per cent.
ONGC has also appointed Sushma Rawat, the director for exploration, as a key managerial personnel of the firm.
