 OneWeb Takes Lead In India's Space Internet Race, Edging Out Starlink, Jio: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOneWeb Takes Lead In India's Space Internet Race, Edging Out Starlink, Jio: Report

OneWeb Takes Lead In India's Space Internet Race, Edging Out Starlink, Jio: Report

Unlike Starlink’s direct-to-consumer approach, Eutelsat OneWeb is charting a different course with a business-to-business model.

www.benzinga.comUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb is eyeing a leading position in India’s space race to beam internet from the sky, potentially outpacing giants like Elon Musk‘s Starlink and Reliance Jio.

What Happened: According to a fresh ET report, Eutelsat OneWeb has secured a 90-day trial for satellite spectrum in the crucial ‘Ka’ and ‘Ku’ bands at a minimal fee, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

Unlike Starlink’s direct-to-consumer approach, Eutelsat OneWeb is charting a different course with a business-to-business model. This strategic decision positions it uniquely in the bustling satellite broadband market. The ‘Ka’ band will empower the operation of Eutelsat OneWeb's ground stations, while the ‘Ku’ band will enhance user connectivity through access terminals.

Eutelsat OneWeb isn’t wasting any time, having commenced sophisticated trials across India with notable clients, including the defence forces and several significant public sector companies. These trials are a precursor to a much-anticipated commercial launch.

Read Also
Attention Apple Users! Government Issues A 'High Severity' Warning For iPhone And iPad In India
article-image

Why it matters: Looking ahead, Eutelsat is optimistic about securing a more permanent commercial spectrum allocation, adhering to guidelines set by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which is currently working out the specifics of spectrum allocation and pricing.

This move is a crucial step for Eutelsat OneWeb as it gears up to make a significant impact in India’s satellite internet landscape, signalling a new era of internet connectivity, one that doesn’t require laying out fibre in remote areas.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Benzinga)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OneWeb Takes Lead In India's Space Internet Race, Edging Out Starlink, Jio: Report

OneWeb Takes Lead In India's Space Internet Race, Edging Out Starlink, Jio: Report

From Cradle To Fortune: Narayana Murthy Gifts Grandson ₹240 Cr Stake In Infosys, Descendants Of...

From Cradle To Fortune: Narayana Murthy Gifts Grandson ₹240 Cr Stake In Infosys, Descendants Of...

Volvo XC40 Recharge: New Variant Bookings Now Available In India

Volvo XC40 Recharge: New Variant Bookings Now Available In India

New Indian Scout Set For Global Debut On April 2 – Here’s The Details!

New Indian Scout Set For Global Debut On April 2 – Here’s The Details!

From Catch To Plate: India's Fish Consumption Surges 81%, Production Two-Fold During 2005-2021...

From Catch To Plate: India's Fish Consumption Surges 81%, Production Two-Fold During 2005-2021...