OneWeb Takes Lead In India's Space Internet Race, Edging Out Starlink, Jio: Report

Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb is eyeing a leading position in India’s space race to beam internet from the sky, potentially outpacing giants like Elon Musk‘s Starlink and Reliance Jio.

What Happened: According to a fresh ET report, Eutelsat OneWeb has secured a 90-day trial for satellite spectrum in the crucial ‘Ka’ and ‘Ku’ bands at a minimal fee, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

Unlike Starlink’s direct-to-consumer approach, Eutelsat OneWeb is charting a different course with a business-to-business model. This strategic decision positions it uniquely in the bustling satellite broadband market. The ‘Ka’ band will empower the operation of Eutelsat OneWeb's ground stations, while the ‘Ku’ band will enhance user connectivity through access terminals.

Eutelsat OneWeb isn’t wasting any time, having commenced sophisticated trials across India with notable clients, including the defence forces and several significant public sector companies. These trials are a precursor to a much-anticipated commercial launch.

Why it matters: Looking ahead, Eutelsat is optimistic about securing a more permanent commercial spectrum allocation, adhering to guidelines set by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which is currently working out the specifics of spectrum allocation and pricing.

This move is a crucial step for Eutelsat OneWeb as it gears up to make a significant impact in India’s satellite internet landscape, signalling a new era of internet connectivity, one that doesn’t require laying out fibre in remote areas.

