Attention Apple Users! Government Issues A 'High Severity' Warning For iPhone And iPad In India

Representational image | File

In a development concerning users using the coveted Apple devices, the Indian government has issued a high-severity warning to users with iPhone and iPad.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has urged users to take exigent measures to avert any compromise of their devices.

High Severity Security Flaw

The warning was issued on 15 March. This warning was issued as the team found vulnerabilities on the device's operating system of both iPhone and iPad.

This security flaw, which has been classified as 'high severity' impacts devices running iOS 14.5 and versions earlier than 16.7.6. These foibles could pose a threat to the security of the device, and by extension, the data inside, with a potential to compromise information and cause financial harm to the users.

Previously a similar warning was issued in September 2023, back then, CERT had determined a blemish or vulnerability in the WebKit browser engine, which is utilized by Safari and other browsers on Apple devices.

How to Protect Yourself

Apple users are advised to update their devices to the latest software version (iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8) immediately to mitigate the risk posed by the critical security vulnerability identified by CERT. And on its Apple has acknowledged the threat and made available, the required updates to the vulnerable devices.

The other means to stay protected are a part of the regular drill to stay safe in the digital age. From updating in pursuance to service providers/manufacturers requirements, to using safe networks, when outside, and to not engage with potentially harmful elements, including links and other malicious media.

In addition users must keep their digital eyes open, in look for crucial information from organisations such as CERT, to elude from becoming victims of fraud online.