OnePlus 11 India launch: Date, price, specifications, and everything you should know

The start of a new year brings with it a series of smartphone launches. After the launch of the Samsung S23 series all eyes are set on the OnePlus 11. The company had launched its OnePlus 11 5G in China with a new design refresh, a new camera, and an all-new processor.

If the previously leaked information is to be believed, then the OnePlus 11 in India would have the same hardware configurations as the one launched in China. Here is what you need to know.

OnePlus 11 launch date

OnePlus is expected to unveil the smartphone in India and worldwide on February 7 at the OnePlus launch event.

Where to buy the OnePlus 11?

You will be able to pre-order the device in India from the Amazon store post the OnePlus launch event. You can also check out the teaser image on the e-commerce website.

Cost of OnePlus 11

Based on the leaked information the cost of the OnePlus 11 8GB RAm with a 128 storage model would be at Rs 49,999. The model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage unit and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage unit would be Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively. While the model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage would be sold at Rs 66,999.

OnePlus 11 specification

The new smartphone will be available in Titan Black and Eternal Green colors with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13. But, with the company's new update schedule, OnePlus 11 owners will have four major OS upgrades, which means you can keep updating your phone until 2028. The company is also offering an additional five years of security patch support.

The display is a 6.7-inch QHD+ 2.75D flexible curved AMOLED panel, which will support a 120Hz high refresh rate with 1,300 nits peak brightness, giving an excellent viewing experience.

The smartphone will also sport Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with a 5,000 mAh battery.

OnePlus 11 will now sport a rounded triple camera bump instead of a squared-off camera module. It will include a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32 MP telephoto lens that can capture 2x shots. It will also have a 16 MP front camera for taking selfies and videos.

However, the camera may have a lower water rating as the new model is at IP54, while the earlier one was at IP64. While the iconic alert slider is still on the right side above the power button, the volume button will be on the left side.

