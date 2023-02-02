Samsung Galaxy S23 series launched: price starts at ₹74,999

Samsung Galaxy S23 series launched: price starts at Rs 74,999 | Image: Samsung (Representative)

Samsung's ‘Unpacked’ event, the company hosts its first in-person event in three years, launches the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung launched three smartphones, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book laptops were also introduced at the event.

The Galaxy S23 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage on the base variant. Samsung makes tweaks to the top-end Qualcomm chipset.

All three variants of the Galaxy S23 are packed with an improved camera system with better low-light photography.

The floating camera design of the S22 Ultra is said to be on the S23+ and S23 variants as well.

Samsung will also introduce the 200MP camera on the S23 Ultra as well. Samsung announced earlier this month that the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 Sensor was entering mass production and this will likely be a part of the S23 Ultra. Just how the company implements this and what sort of improvements it will mean for the camera, will be closely watched by all.

Samsung is also expected to announce its flagship Android tablets, likely to be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

However, we might not see any new smart wearables at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Samsung’s Galaxy Book 3 laptop is likely to be based on the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor, and some of the variants are also expected to feature a dedicated graphics card.

Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ will be available in phantom black and cream colours. The base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs 94,999 while the high-end model with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage will cost Rs 10,4,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will come in four colour options — phantom black, cream, green, and lavender shades.

The base model of the Galaxy S23 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 74,999 while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs 79,999.

Just like the S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ will also be available for pre-order starting February 1st.

The design

"Our striking symmetrical design returns with one major difference: the use of recycled and eco-conscious materials. From repurposed glass to the colour of the polished metal frame, beauty is second nature in this form", the company said.

The hues

"Stay grounded with an array of earth-inspired hues. Crafted with natural dyes, each tone is elegant and elevated, yet completely down to earth", the company stated.

The colours available are Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, and Red.

The exclusive colors available only on Samsung's official website samsung.com

Watch the unveiling here:

