OMC enters e-commerce space: HPCL launches branded stores 'Happy Shop'

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. unveiled its branded store “Happy Shop” in Mumbai on Wednesday, marking its foray into non-fuel retailing.

Located at the Company-owned Retail Outlet at the upmarket Napean Sea Road near Malabar Hills, this is the company’s latest offering at its “Club HP” Retail Outlets.

The store will provide home utility products including food, toiletries, healthcare products, bakery products, groceries, medicines and more. The core objective is to provide a range of good quality daily use products to customers at their convenience.

Apart from physical sales from the shop, order & self-pick up, order & home delivery options will also be available to the Customers.

Customers will be able to browse the merchandise on HPCL’s HP-Pay App (available on Play store/App Store), check out product details & availability and have goods delivered to their doorsteps. The services will be available 24X7.

Corporation has plans to come up with more such Club HP “Happy Shops” in Mumbai and other major cities of the country, at its Retail Outlets.

Ultra-premium grade petrol launched

HPCL also launched poWer 100, Ultra-Premium grade Petrol with Octane rating of 100 to cater to the growing number of high-end cars and bikes. poWer 100 provides improved knocking characteristics for high-end engines. Its superior combustion properties reduces emissions making it more ecofriendly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 03:42 PM IST