Omaxe Subsidiary Secures RERA Approval For Commercial Project In Lucknow

Omaxe Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary, Omaxe Garv Buildtech Private Limited, has received RERA registration for its “Commercial-3 Block-3” project in Lucknow on April 23, 2026. |

Mumbai/New Delhi: Omaxe is moving ahead with its commercial real estate expansion in Uttar Pradesh, backed by a regulatory green light that allows it to formally bring a new project to market.

Gains Regulatory Clearance

Omaxe Garv Buildtech Private Limited has received a RERA registration certificate for its “Commercial-3 Block-3” project located in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow . The approval, granted by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority, marks a key milestone, enabling the company to proceed with sales, transfers, and marketing activities for the development.

Read Also Omaxe Subsidiaries Secure RERA Approval For Two Projects With Validity Up To 2031

Launches New Project

The project was officially launched on April 23, 2026, as detailed in the annexure on page 2. Classified under the commercial category, it is positioned to serve both domestic and international customers, reflecting Omaxe’s broader strategy to tap into diverse investor and buyer segments within the real estate market.

Strengthens Market Credibility

RERA registration plays a critical role in enhancing transparency and accountability in real estate projects. For Omaxe, this certification signals regulatory compliance and strengthens buyer confidence by ensuring adherence to timelines and legal safeguards. The approval also allows the company to formally advertise and promote the project, a crucial step in driving sales momentum.

Supports Growth Strategy

The company expects the approval to positively impact its consolidated financial performance by boosting brand value and enabling smoother execution of the project lifecycle. By aligning with regulatory standards, Omaxe continues to build trust with stakeholders while expanding its footprint in key urban markets like Lucknow.

The approval remains valid until December 17, 2030, unless extended by the regulatory authority, providing a long runway for project execution. No withdrawal or suspension conditions have been reported, indicating a clear regulatory path for development.

With this development, Omaxe reinforces its presence in the commercial real estate segment while maintaining compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks. The project also reflects the company’s continued focus on structured expansion through its subsidiaries. The RERA approval positions Omaxe to accelerate project execution and sales in Lucknow, strengthening its foothold in the commercial real estate market while enhancing transparency and buyer confidence.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on Omaxe Limited’s official disclosure dated April 23, 2026, and does not include external analysis or independent verification.