Omaxe’s ₹1,060 Crore Faridabad Projects Sell Out Shortly After Launch

New Delhi: Real estate developer Omaxe has recorded a strong market response to its latest residential and commercial launches in Faridabad, highlighting rising demand for premium property in the region.

• Omaxe Residences sold all 173 ultra-luxury residential units within a few days, with an estimated project cost of ₹927.20 crore.

Under the first phase of Omaxe Residences, the company launched 173 ultra-luxury residential units. According to the announcement, all the units were sold out within just a few days of launch, reflecting strong buyer interest in high-end housing in the city. The project aims to introduce international-standard luxury living to Faridabad, with average unit realizations ranging between Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore.

Alongside the residential project, Omaxe launched The Grand Europe, a commercial development within the World Street ecosystem. The project saw an even faster uptake, with all 120 units sold out on the very first day of launch. The development offers shop-cum-office spaces starting from 70 square yards and is designed as a European-style high street retail destination.

The two projects together involve a combined estimated investment of more than Rs 1,060 crore. As per CA certificates submitted to the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Omaxe Residences carries an estimated project cost of Rs 927.20 crore, while The Grand Europe is valued at Rs 133.78 crore. Both developments form part of the larger World Street mixed-use project by Omaxe, envisioned as an integrated urban hub combining residential, commercial and entertainment spaces.

Located in Sector 79, Faridabad, the projects benefit from improving connectivity through major infrastructure developments. These include the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, the upcoming Jewar Airport, the Bata Chowk Metro Station, and the Manjhawali Bridge. According to the company, Omaxe Residences is scheduled for completion by December 2030, while The Grand Europe is expected to be completed by August 2030. The strong response to the projects underscores continued demand for premium residential and commercial developments in Faridabad’s evolving real estate market.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information contained in the company's press release dated March 6, 2026. No external sources were used in preparing this article, and the content is intended for informational purposes only.