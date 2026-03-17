Omaxe Subsidiaries Secure RERA Approval For Two Projects With Validity Up To 2031

Omaxe Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries have received RERA registration approvals for two projects. |

New Delhi: Omaxe is advancing its project pipeline with fresh regulatory clearances, paving the way for new launches in both Haryana and Punjab markets.

The company confirmed that its subsidiaries have secured RERA registration certificates for two projects. “Omaxe World Mall,” located in Sector-79, Faridabad, has been approved by Haryana RERA, while “The Retreat,” part of Omaxe New Amritsar township, has received approval from Punjab RERA. Both projects are scheduled for launch on 17 March 2026.

Omaxe World Mall is classified as a commercial colony with mixed land use, while The Retreat is a commercial built-up project. As outlined in the table on page 2, both developments are designed to cater to domestic as well as international markets, expanding the company’s reach across customer segments.

The approvals confirm compliance with regulatory norms and enable the subsidiaries to market, sell, and transfer units in the respective projects. Management highlighted that RERA certification enhances transparency and legal protection for buyers, while also supporting timely project execution.

The registrations remain valid until 11 November 2030 for Omaxe World Mall and 01 December 2031 for The Retreat, unless extended by the authorities. These long validity periods provide execution visibility and are expected to strengthen brand value while contributing positively to consolidated financial performance. The approvals mark a step forward in Omaxe’s expansion strategy, reinforcing its presence in key real estate markets while ensuring regulatory alignment and project readiness.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing document and does not include external verification or additional sources.