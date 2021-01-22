Old Rs 100 notes to go out of circulation by March? Here's what RBI has to say

He added that even after 15 years after the introduction of Rs 10 coin, traders and businessmen have not accepted the coins which has become a problem for banks and RBI. He said that Rs 10 coins have been piled up in the chest of banks.

Adding that banks should make people aware of the rumours that are being spread about the coin's validity, the AGM said that the bank should find ways to push the Rs 10 coin among the public.

In 2019, RBI had issued new Rs 100 notes in lavender colour having motif of ‘Rani ki vav’ – a stepwell located on the banks of Saraswati river in Gujarat’s Patan.