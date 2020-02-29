Is your Rs 500 note real or fake? Here's how to check

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released new Rs 500 notes and added security features to it, the reports of fake notes circulating in the market continued.

The new Rs 500 notes are in different colour, size, theme, and new security features.

The colour of the new note is stone grey and depicts the theme of Indian heritage site that is the Red Fort. The size of the note is 63mm x 150mm

In order to distinguish between the fake notes and the real ones, RBI on its website lists a number of features.

Here are the features of Rs 500 notes that will help you distinguish between the fake and real ones;