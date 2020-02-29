Is your Rs 500 note real or fake? Here's how to check

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released new Rs 500 notes and added security features to it, the reports of fake notes circulating in the market continued.
The new Rs 500 notes are in different colour, size, theme, and new security features.
The colour of the new note is stone grey and depicts the theme of Indian heritage site that is the Red Fort. The size of the note is 63mm x 150mm
In order to distinguish between the fake notes and the real ones, RBI on its website lists a number of features.
Here are the features of Rs 500 notes that will help you distinguish between the fake and real ones;
1. See through register in denominational numeral
2. Latent image of the denominational numeral
3. Denominational numeral in Devnagari
4. Orientation and relative position of Mahatma Gandhi portrait changed
5. Windowed security thread changes colour from green to blue when note is listed
6. Guarantee clause, Governors signature with Promise clause and RBI emblem shifted towards right
7. Portrait and electrotype watermark
8. Number panel with numerals grwoing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side
9. Denomination in numerals with Rupee symbol in colour changing ink on botton right
For visually impaired
1. Circle with Rs 500 in raised print on the right
2. 5 bleed lines on left and right in raised print
3. Year of printing of the note on left
4. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan
5. Language panel towards centre
6. Red Fort- an image of Indian heritage site with Indian flag
7. Denominational numeral in Devnagari on right
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)