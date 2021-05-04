OLA’s expansion, India’s loss, and rising unemployment: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on May 4, 2021

Ola Going Big

Later this year, Ola Electric will enter the electric mobility market. The company is currently building the world's largest scooter factory in Tamil Nadu, and construction work is going in full swing.

The factory is being built with an investment of about Rs 2,400 crore. When fully operational, the plant would be capable of producing two scooters every two seconds and 25,000 batteries every day. Wayne Burgess has also joined the company as the new Head of Design.

Ola is planning to export scooters to Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand, apart from selling them in India.

These details reveal the ambitious plans that OLA has in the global electric vehicle market. And as electric two-wheelers are poised to flood the market, traditional 2W markets are bound to get disrupted.