Teji Mandi Explains: Tata Motors, Kia emerge as the formidable PV players in FY21

The domestic passenger vehicle industry made a strong comeback in FY21. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry declined by just 2.2% in FY21 as against the fall of ~18% in FY20.

The resurgence of Tata Motors and strong performance from Kia were the key notable trends of the year. While Tata Motors managed to increase its market share by 330bps to 8.3%, Kia Motors emerged as a strong brand as its market share gained by +260bps to 5.7%. They were duly helped by the new launches during the year.

Among the listed players, Maruti Suzuki lost its market share by 340 bps to 47.7% owing to the lack of new launches while M&M lost 90bps market share to 5.8%. India's second-largest selling PV brand, Hyundai managed to maintain its market share at 17.4%,