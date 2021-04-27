Tata Motors biz plan to ensure optimal levels of inventory levels with dealers

Automobile major Tata Motors said the lockdown enforced in various parts of the country is expected to impact vehicle demand temporarily. The auto major also said it remains vigilant about the evolving COVID situation and has scaled up efforts to enhance the well-being of its personnel and their supporting ecosystem.

As per its 'Business Agility Plan', the company aims to maintain an "optimal level" of stock with dealers to meet customer demand, depending on the market situation. "The lockdown enforced in various parts of the country is expected to impact vehicle demand temporarily. Hence, the company has set in motion a comprehensive 'Business Agility Plan' to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers," Tata Motors said in a statement.

"By carefully calibrating and matching supplies with retail demand, Tata Motors shall ensure that optimal levels of inventory are maintained with dealers to meet whatever customer demands arise and also be prepared for a rebound in demand once the situation returns to normalcy," it said.

Besides, the company said it will continue to review and plan for the critical raw materials to cater to this volatile demand outlook and work closely with vendor partners to meet the same.

"Tata Motors believes this approach best serves the interests of all stakeholders by utilising the cash invested in the entire ecosystem in the most optimal manner."

"The company is running operations at its Pune plant in strict compliance with the guidelines mentioned in the 'Break the Chain' order of the Maharashtra government. A limited number of employees are attending duties adhering to all safety protocols, distancing norms and hygiene standards," Tata Motors said in a statement.

Auto factories operate at lower levels

Other companies that have factories in Maharashtra are also operating at lower levels. Mahindra & Mahindra had said that its different factories in Maharashtra were operating with lower levels of manning while adhering to specified protocols in the wake of restrictions imposed by the state government.

Pune based Kirloskar Industries Ltd has closed its offices until 30 April due to second wave of COVID-19 surge in India. “Considering the gravity of the threat posed by COVID-19 and in compliance with the directives issued by the State Government, offices of Kirloskar Industries Limited will remain closed from April 6, 2021 till April 30, 2021 and all employees of the company will manage work from home,” company said in a regulatory filing.