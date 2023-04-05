 Ola, Uber slapped with notices from consumer protection watchdog over lack of grievance redressal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOla, Uber slapped with notices from consumer protection watchdog over lack of grievance redressal

Ola, Uber slapped with notices from consumer protection watchdog over lack of grievance redressal

They were also advised to partner with the national consumer helpline, to ensure compliance with norms and effective redressal of complaints.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra government bans car-pooling in non-transport vehicles: How will it affect Ola, Uber and Rapido rides? | File pic

Booking a cab with few taps on the smartphone screen is a quick solution for commuters across Indian cities, who can't find a taxi or are traveling late at night. But delays, behaviour of the driver and their inability to find the location can make the Ola and Uber experience additionally taxing.

After receiving almost 19,000 complaints against the platforms since 2017, the central consumer protection watchdog has slapped Ola and Uber with notices.

Read Also
Ola, Uber drivers and Dunzo riders face worst working conditions, says India Ratings' report
article-image

Unfair trade practices and lack of redressal

Apart from deficiencies in service, the two leading cab aggregator apps have also been pulled up for the lack of adequate grievance redressal.

Ola and Uber had received a similar notice last year as well, and unfair cancellation charges along with pre-ticked boxes to charge for add-on services were flagged as unfair practices.

They were also advised to partner with the national consumer helpline, to ensure compliance with norms and effective redressal of complaints.

There have been instances such as one when Ola's MD was ordered to compensate a passenger for a defunct AC.

Last year, a number of Ola and Uber drivers had also refused to switch on air conditioning over high fuel prices.

Read Also
ONDC helps rickshaws to compete with Ola, Uber in Bengaluru; plans nationwide expansion
article-image

Facing complaints while battling competition

  • The two ride aggregators command a majority of the market share in most Indian cities, but have been facing competition from local players.

  • The Namma Yatri app, which connects Bengaluru's people with rickshaw drivers, has also been onboarded by the ONDC.

  • The same open source platform for public transport has been planned across other Indian cities as well, and could hit Ola and Uber.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ola, Uber slapped with notices from consumer protection watchdog over lack of grievance redressal

Ola, Uber slapped with notices from consumer protection watchdog over lack of grievance redressal

City Union Bank's total deposits as of March 2023 increases to Rs 43,946 crore

City Union Bank's total deposits as of March 2023 increases to Rs 43,946 crore

PC Infratech receives letter of award for 3 NHA projects

PC Infratech receives letter of award for 3 NHA projects

CIL’s 610 MT target to fuel power sector in FY24

CIL’s 610 MT target to fuel power sector in FY24

254 billionaire lose status, including Kanye West, Sam Bankman-Fried

254 billionaire lose status, including Kanye West, Sam Bankman-Fried