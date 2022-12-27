Ola, Uber drivers and Dunzo riders face worst working conditions, says India Ratings' report

Dunzo

The most visible gig workers around us are the delivery riders, as well as drivers fro cabs hailed via online apps. These contract-based workers are also those who have been seen going on strike across Indian cities in the past few years over higher operating costs, lower pay and working conditions. Gig workers in the digital ecosystem of India clearly aren't as happy as ads try portray, and a report has found that Ola, Uber and grocery delivery platform Dunzo are the main culprits behind it.

But it's not just the above three, as other major e-commerce and food delivery firms including Amazon Flex, Bigbasket, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zepto, Zomato and more, scored less than seven out of 10 points. In addition to that, none of them were found to be giving adequate pay, fair conditions, reasonable contracts, effective management and proper representation, as per India Ratings.

The working conditions for gig workers can only be improved if the government steps in and works with consumers as well as platform owners to find a viable solution. The report was compiled by the Fairwork team, which collaborated with UK's Oxford University in the UK.

Platforms aren't actively coming forward to implement a minimum wage policy, despite workers and worker groups demanding stable income on a regular basis. They have also refused to recognise or negotiate with bodies that raise concerns of gig workers.

The report found that only Bigbasket, Flipkart and Urban Company have policies to ensure that all workers earn an hourly local minimum wage after deducting costs.