Ola S1 X Gets Up to Rs 10,000 Price Drop in Introductory Offer

Ola S1 X |

Getting ready to roll out its most budget-friendly scooter yet, Ola Electric has dropped the prices for its S1 X scooter range by up to Rs 10,000. With a special starting price offer, the Ola S1 X lineup now begins at Rs 69,999 for the 2 kWh model, climbing to Rs 84,999 for the S1 X 3 kWh, and peaking at Rs 99,999 for the S1 4 kWh model. All prices are ex-showroom.

The 2 kWh and 4 kWh models get a Rs 10,000 price cut each, while the 3 kWh version is now Rs 5,000 cheaper. Ola Electric's Chief Marketing Officer, Anshul Khandelwal, confirmed during a live stream that deliveries for all S1 X models will start from April 22, approximately eight months after their initial launch.

Ola S1 X - New Prices |

The S1 X lineup is like a simpler version of the S1 Air. It has a redesigned headlight, handlebar, circular rear-view mirrors, and a flat floorboard. The S1 X models have a smaller 4.3-inch segmented LCD display, unlike the larger 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen in the S1 Air and S1 Pro. They also come with a physical key, cruise control, and app connectivity. Buyers can pick from seven different colors for their scooter.

The Ola S1 X uses the same setup as the S1 Air, delivering a continuous output of 2.7 kW and a peak output of 6 kW. For the 3 kWh and 4 kWh versions, they can go from 0-40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, hitting a top speed of 90 kmph. The 2 kWh version is a tad slower, taking 4.1 seconds for the 0-40 kmph sprint and reaching a top speed of 85 kmph.

Read Also Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Now Available For Booking In India

When it comes to suspension, the S1 X sports a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers connected to a double-sided swingarm. Riding on pressed steel wheels, it's fitted with drum brakes on both ends. Weight-wise, the 2 kWh variant weighs 101 kg, the 3 kWh variant weighs 108 kg, and the 4 kWh variant comes in at 112 kg.

When considering the IDC range, the S1 X 4 kWh offers a range of up to 190 km, while the 3 kWh model provides a range of 143 km, and the 2 kWh model offers a range of 95 km. According to Ola's website, the real range for the 2 kWh version will vary from 71 to 85 kilometer, while the 4 kWh model is expected to cover 134 to 170 kilometer in real-world usage.