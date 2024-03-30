Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Now Available For Booking In India

Ather Rizta |

Ather Energy has commenced bookings for the upcoming Rizta electric scooter for a refundable token amount of Rs 999. Interested customers can reserve the scooter at the company’s official website. The company is gearing up to unveil the pricing details for the Ather Rizta during its 2024 Community Day Celebration scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on April 6.

Leading up to the event, Swapnil Jain, co-founder of Ather Energy, recently teased the Rizta on social media platforms, showcasing its performance as it navigated through 400mm of water. The teaser video highlighted several key design elements of the new electric scooter, including its spacious front apron, advanced telescopic fork, wide front tyre, and vibrant TFT screen.

Although the exact specifications of the Rizta are currently undisclosed, industry insiders suggest that the electric scooter may come equipped with a larger battery pack, potentially offering an extended range. Ather Energy typically provides two battery options, 2.9kWh and 3.7kWh, for its 450 line, depending on the mode chosen. Additionally, rumours suggest the new Rizta will feature amenities such as an emergency stop signal (ESS), telescopic front forks, LED lighting, a single-disc layout on both ends, and a spacious seat.

It is expected that the Ather Rizta will be priced around Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), including the FAME 2 subsidy. Once launched, the scooter will compete with rivals such as the TVS iQube, Hero Vida V1 Pro, and Ola S1 Pro in the market.

At the upcoming event, Ather Energy will introduce a collection of new accessories alongside their latest scooter. CEO Tarun Mehta recently teased a secretive addition named 'Halo' on X (previously Twitter), hinting at its resemblance to a helmet. While details are scarce, anticipation builds around potential features such as an integrated head-up display and Bluetooth connectivity embedded within the helmet.

In other news, Ather Energy has started delivering its new electric scooter, the 450 Apex, this month. Bookings for the 450 Apex started on January 6, 2024, the same day the EV maker officially launched the model in the country. Ather 450 Apex is priced at Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the most expensive electric scooter from Ather in India.