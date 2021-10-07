Ola launches vehicle commerce platform, Ola Cars; appoints CEO

Ola today announced Ola Cars, its new vehicle commerce platform that will provide a dramatically better vehicle purchase and ownership experience to consumers.

Buy new, pre-owned cars with Ola App

Ola Cars will enable consumers to purchase both new and pre-owned vehicles through the Ola App. It will offer a bouquet of services to customers, beginning with purchase, vehicle finance and insurance, registration, maintenance including vehicle health diagnostics and service, accessories and finally resale of the vehicle back to Ola Cars.

Ola Cars will begin with pre-owned and, over time, Ola will open it up for new vehicles from Ola Electric and other automotive brands as well.

Starting with 30 cities, Ola Cars will soon scale up to over 100 cities by next year.

Arun Siredeshmukh appointed CEO, Ola Cars

The company also announced the appointment of Arun Sirdeshmukh as Chief Executive Officer of Ola Cars. Sirdeshmukh brings more than 30 years experience in consumer internet, FMCG, retail and fashion industries, including with Amazon India, Reliance Trends and IBM Global Services. He will oversee the entire sales and distribution, service, marketing, customer support, and go-to-market strategy for the business.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Ola said “Customers are looking for a new way to buy, service and sell their vehicles. They are no longer satisfied with the archaic retail store mode. They want more transparency and a digital experience. With Ola Cars, we are bringing a completely new experience for buying, selling and overall ownership for both new and owned vehicles.”

Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars said, “With Ola Cars, we are completely reimagining not just buying and selling but also vehicle finance, insurance, as well as maintenance – an end-to-end digital-first experience for our customer. We have plans to expand aggressively over the next few months across India and international markets and also launch new verticals in this business including pre-owned 2W and new vehicles.”

Ola Cars is part of Ola’s larger vision of New Mobility.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 03:37 PM IST