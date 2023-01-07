Ola embraces shades of saffron with Gerua edition of its E-scooters

Anything that comes in saffron immediately attracts attention for all the wrong reasons in new India, be it a bikini or a song. Ola had to recall more than a thousand of its e-scooters after multiple incidents of the vehicle catching fire made it to the news. After the brand bounced back with highest EV sales for four straight months, Ola has launched a Gerua edition of its S1 and S1 Pro models, which has shades of saffron to it.

Apart from that, the e-scooters will come in multiple colours including millennial pink, marshmallow, midnight blue, and anthracite grey. The return of Gerua alongside 10 other colours, is Ola's strategy for making its affordable EVs more desirable and stylish on the road. In order to boost its EV business, Ola had even shut down used car and quick delivery platforms, months after they were launched.

Other than electric scooters catching fire, OIa was also hit by criticism over its CEO's behaviour towards employees. He was also trolled when he asked for suggestions to enhance EVs, by netizens who recommended a fire extinguisher with Ola scooters to prevent fire hazards. But it has also scaled up expansion with plans to invest Rs 6,000 crore in a battery manufacturing plant.