Bhavish Aggarwal defends hostile behaviour with employees, says they aren’t at Ola for a good time

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has been known for building a unicorn, which turned profitable last year, more than a decade after its launch. He has also made news for his remarks against eccentric billionaire Elon Musk seeking special treatment in India, as Aggarwal builds his brand’s own e-car to rival Tesla. But after recent reports revealed that his aggression directed at Ola employees has made them uncomfortable, Aggarwal said that hardworking people at the firm aren’t there to have a good time.

Defends hostile behaviour as his personal style

Speaking at a press conference at the launch of Ola’s affordable EV the S1 Air, Aggarwal also added that they aren’t building a “me too” company. He has responded to concerns about hostile work culture, where he rips presentations and throws Punjabi insults at staff, by describing aggression as his personal style. Although Aggarwal may defend such things that happen on the path to Ola’s electric revolution, it has reportedly led to many candidates not joining the company even after accepting the offer initially.

The big electric push

The developments slammed by experts on social media platforms such as LinkedIn have also come when reports show that Ola is firing 500 software engineers, as it focuses on electric mobility. The sales of the firm’s e-scooters have only picked up after months of decline, just ahead of Diwali, and concerns about them catching fire or offering inconsistent range remain. Bhavish Aggarwal was even trolled on social media by people asking for a fire extinguisher when he asked what accessories should be added to Ola’s e-scooters.

Ride hailing hits a rocky patch?

On the ride-hailing front, Ola has been facing the heat after complaints of overcharging by cab aggregators in Bengaluru, prompted authorities to ban Ola Auto along with its peer Uber. Now rickshaw drivers in the city have stopped accepting Ola and Uber users, since the union has launched its own Namma Yatri app. In such turbulence, Aggarwal remains defiant about his hostile attitude, even if it makes staff uncomfortable at work.