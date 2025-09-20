 Ola Electric Gears Up For Festive Season, Aiming To Slash Vehicle Delivery Timelines
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOla Electric Gears Up For Festive Season, Aiming To Slash Vehicle Delivery Timelines

Ola Electric Gears Up For Festive Season, Aiming To Slash Vehicle Delivery Timelines

Reducing delivery timelines and improving handover experience have been identified as key priorities for the company this season. The company is working to ensure customers do not face the long waiting periods seen in earlier cycles."The festive season is critical, and delivery speed will be the differentiator," a source said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Ola Electric is gearing up for the festive season with an aggressive production and inventory push, aiming to slash vehicle delivery timelines by more than half, from the current handover period of 12-14 days, sources said.

Reducing delivery timelines and improved handover experience have been identified as a key priority for the company this season.The company is working to ensure customers do not face the long waiting periods seen in earlier cycles."The festive season is critical, and delivery speed will be the differentiator," a source said.

Read Also
Ola, Uber & Rapido To Follow Kaali-Peeli Taxi Fare System In Mumbai Starting Today - Here's How Much...
article-image

Over the past few quarters, Ola has steadily shifted from a discount-driven industry playbook to a model anchored in profitability and sustainable growth.While rivals are expected to continue offering deep festive discounts of 10-12 per cent, often at the cost of burning cash, the company has stayed consistent with its focus on improving EBITDA margins.

Ola Electric has sold over one million vehicles, nearly double of its closest rival TVS Motor till date.According to the company insiders, Ola aims to ramp up inventory at its retail network to ensure quicker handovers.The strategy is designed to capture a sharp spike in demand expected in the coming weeks, as two-wheeler sales traditionally peak during the festive period.

FPJ Shorts
Ola Electric Gears Up For Festive Season, Aiming To Slash Vehicle Delivery Timelines
Ola Electric Gears Up For Festive Season, Aiming To Slash Vehicle Delivery Timelines
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 20, 2025 - Karunya KR-724 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 20, 2025 - Karunya KR-724 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Delhi Court Adjourns Bail Plea Of BMW Crash Accused Gaganpreet Kaur To September 24 As Police Cite Pending Probe
Delhi Court Adjourns Bail Plea Of BMW Crash Accused Gaganpreet Kaur To September 24 As Police Cite Pending Probe
‘Most Embarrassing Part...’: Netizens React As Content Creator Drops New iPhone 17 in Front Of Apple CEO Tim Cook – VIDEO
‘Most Embarrassing Part...’: Netizens React As Content Creator Drops New iPhone 17 in Front Of Apple CEO Tim Cook – VIDEO

The S1 Pro Gen 3 remains Ola's top-selling scooter.The model, which features upgraded hardware and software, has accounted for the bulk of Ola's deliveries in recent months and is expected to remain the mainstay of festive season sales.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ola Electric Gears Up For Festive Season, Aiming To Slash Vehicle Delivery Timelines

Ola Electric Gears Up For Festive Season, Aiming To Slash Vehicle Delivery Timelines

Inflation Rates Based On The All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural & Rural Labourers For...

Inflation Rates Based On The All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural & Rural Labourers For...

Rajasthan's Nuclear Renaissance: Second Power Plant Set To Propel State To 6,680 MW Milestone After...

Rajasthan's Nuclear Renaissance: Second Power Plant Set To Propel State To 6,680 MW Milestone After...

IPO: Digital Textile Printer Player, True Colors, Poised For ₹127.96 Crore Public Issue, Will Be...

IPO: Digital Textile Printer Player, True Colors, Poised For ₹127.96 Crore Public Issue, Will Be...

India Emerges As A Global Leader In Seafood Exports, Supplying To 132 Countries, Aims To Double...

India Emerges As A Global Leader In Seafood Exports, Supplying To 132 Countries, Aims To Double...