 Ola Electric Announces Festive Campaign With Prices For Scooters & Motorcycles Starting At ₹49,999 From September 23
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Tuesday announced a festive campaign with prices of its S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles starting at Rs 49,999 for nine days starting September 23.Under Ola Muhurat Mahotsav, the customers now stand a chance to own Ola's scooters and motorcycles daily at never-before-seen prices, the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

Under the Muhurat Mahotsav, S1 X 2kWh and Roadster X 2.5kW will be priced at Rs 49,999, and S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh, and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh will be priced at Rs 99,999, it added.Both S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh come with 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs.

The company said it will offer limited units of the S1 and Roadster at these prices on a first-come, first-served basis, with Muhurat time-slots being announced on the brand's social media handles each day.

"The Muhurat Mahotsav is not just about never-before prices, it's about making world-class EVs accessible to every Indian household, while celebrating our shared belief that India's modernity must be rooted in its own identity," a company spokesperson said.

