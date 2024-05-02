Okaya Ferrato Unveils Electric Disruptor Motorcycle at Rs 1.60 Lakh

Okaya Ferrato Disruptor |

Venturing further into the electric mobility sector, battery manufacturer Okaya has unveiled its inaugural electric motorcycle. Branded as the Disruptor, this two-wheeled marvel marks the debut product under Okaya EV's latest sub-brand, Ferrato. Priced at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding state subsidies), the Okaya Ferrato Disruptor promises an electrifying ride experience. According to company announcements, deliveries of the Ferrato are slated to commence by August 2024, ushering in a new era of sustainable transportation options.

Sporting a sleek full-faired design, the Disruptor electric motorcycle boasts advanced features tailored for a dynamic riding experience. Fitted with a telescopic fork and a monoshock, it ensures optimal handling on various road surfaces. While featuring disc brakes on both ends, the absence of anti-lock brakes (ABS) is compensated with a combi-brake system (CBS) for enhanced safety.

Rolling on 17-inch alloy wheels, the Disruptor offers a generous 16 litres of onboard storage capacity. Powering this eco-friendly ride is a robust 4 kWh LFP battery nestled within its frame, delivering an impressive range of up to 129 kilometers on a single charge. Charging the motorcycle to full capacity takes approximately five hours, as per Okaya's specifications. Backed by a warranty of 3 years or 30,000 kilometers, whichever comes first, the battery ensures long-term reliability.

Underneath the hood, the Disruptor houses a mid-mounted permanent magnet motor with a nominal output of 3.3 kW, peaking at 6.37 kW, and drives power through a chain drive system. With a claimed top speed of 95 kmph, riders can select from three distinct ride modes – Eco, City, and Sports – along with a convenient reverse assist mode, catering to diverse riding preferences and scenarios.

Equipped with a host of modern conveniences, the Disruptor electric motorcycle offers a cutting-edge riding experience. Among its standout features is a part-digital instrument cluster, complemented by Bluetooth and GPS connectivity for seamless integration with smart devices.





Additionally, the inclusion of vehicle live-tracking and geo-fencing capabilities enhances security and peace of mind for riders. A side stand sensor adds an extra layer of safety to the riding experience. Available in three captivating colors – Inferno Red, Thunder Blue, and Stealth Black – the Disruptor caters to individual style preferences.