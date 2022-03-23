Okaya Electric Vehicles crosses 350 dealerships-mark within 8 months of launch

Okaya Power Group's EV arm Okaya Electric Vehicles on Wednesday said it has crossed the 350 dealership-mark within eight months of the launching of the first outlet in the country in July last year.

Currently, it has a network of 353 dealerships spread across 23 states and two Union Territories.

The company said its 350th retail store was inaugurated at Varanasi recently.

''We are moving ahead with our plan of launching Okaya EV showrooms in every city with an aim to move closer to our customers. We are all set to launch many more exclusive showrooms across the country,'' Anil Gupta, Managing Director of Okaya Power Group, said.

Okaya EVs offers two models -- Freedum and ClassIQ -- which are available with Valve-Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) and Lithium battery variants with prices starting at Rs 58,450.

Moreover, the company claimed that its latest vehicle Faast F4 offers the highest range for an electric two-wheeler in the country.

''Okaya is well on its track to meet its commitment of reaching 1,001 showrooms across India before the end of 2022,'' Puran Singh Negi, AVP for sales and marketing at Okaya EV, said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 06:40 PM IST