Of men, morals, and madira: Is the government doing enough to tackle the liquor shop issue?

However, the central government’s decision to allow all liquor shops to be open was obnoxious for two reasons.

First, liquor is being considered more important than other shops. Even to date hardware (electrical and plumbing) and electronic shops have not been opened. This is even after at least four buildings in Mumbai have caught fire recently because of faulty wiring. Clearly, the government needs the liquor money. But daily-wage-earners in shops and establishments also need money. Why does the government think of itself and its politicians and not of the daily wage earner?

Second, the government sought to promote liquor sales even while concealing the fact that liquor causes more deaths than Covid-19 does. India’s data sources do not provide this information. But global data sources do (see table).