Assam govt collects over Rs 100 crore as revenue from liquor sales in five days

After the liquor shops were allowed to open, the Assam government has collected over Rs 100 crore as revenue from liquor sales in the state in the last five days.
According to a report by India Today, Assam Excise minister Primal Suklabaidya said that the state government has collected over Rs 100 crore as revenue from liquor sales in the last five days.
In the meanwhile, The Assam government has decided to increase the excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 25 per cent, state Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said after a Cabinet meeting on Friday.
This will generate an additional income of Rs 1,000 crore for the state to meet the unexpected financial burden and expenditure arising out of the COVID-19 crisis, he said. Many states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi have already hiked liquor prices to give a boost to their fledging revenue income.
At the meeting, the Cabinet also decided to give nod to the Assam Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, and repeal the Assam Agricultural Produce Marketing Act 1972. It further decided that the government will release funds for the salary of the Assam Agriculture Marketing Board if required.
