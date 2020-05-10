Assam govt collects over Rs 100 crore as revenue from liquor sales in five days

After the liquor shops were allowed to open, the Assam government has collected over Rs 100 crore as revenue from liquor sales in the state in the last five days.

According to a report by India Today, Assam Excise minister Primal Suklabaidya said that the state government has collected over Rs 100 crore as revenue from liquor sales in the last five days.

In the meanwhile, The Assam government has decided to increase the excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 25 per cent, state Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said after a Cabinet meeting on Friday.