 Nvidia To Cover $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee For Workers, CEO Jensen Huang Calls Immigration Vital To Innovation
Despite a sharp rise in H-1B visa costs under a new US rule, Nvidia will fully cover the fees for its workers, showing continued support for global tech talent and legal immigration.

Wednesday, October 08, 2025
Nvidia has announced that it will cover the full USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee recently introduced by a US executive order. CEO Jensen Huang informed employees through an internal message that the company remains committed to hiring talent from around the world, despite rising costs. This move highlights Nvidia’s strong stand in support of legal immigration.

Huang Shares Personal Message with Staff

In a heartfelt memo viewed by Business Insider, Huang spoke about the importance of immigration in Nvidia’s journey. He noted that many at Nvidia, including himself, are immigrants whose lives were changed by the opportunities they found in the United States. 'The miracle of Nvidia,' he wrote, 'would not be possible without immigration.'

Huang said that H-1B visas are a key way for brilliant people to contribute to America's success in technology and innovation. He also called legal immigration essential for keeping the US a global leader in ideas and science.

Impact of the New Visa Policy

President Donald Trump’s executive order introduced a USD 100,000 fee for each new H-1B application, aiming to encourage hiring American workers and reduce misuse of the visa system. While the move has been praised by some, critics say it could hurt smaller companies who can’t afford such high costs.

Nvidia, with a market value of USD 4.5 trillion and about 1,500 H-1B visa approvals in 2025, is well-positioned to absorb the expense. But Huang admitted in earlier interviews that this high fee might be too steep for startups, possibly limiting their access to global talent.

Continued Support and Open Communication

Huang ended his message by inviting employees to reach out to Nvidia’s immigration team with questions. The company declined to comment beyond the memo, but the message was clear: Nvidia will continue supporting H-1B sponsorship and pay all related costs, ensuring that talented people from around the world can still be part of its success.

