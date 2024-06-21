Nvidia Is Bigger Than Some Of The Stock Exchanges Around The World.

Nvidia is capitalizing on the generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) boom, and the US tech giant's value has surpassed some of the most prominent exchanges around the world in market capitalization.

Nvidia's stock has increased by more than 13 percent in the last five days following management's revelation this week that sales tripled over the previous year amidst volatile trading.

Nvidia's market capitalization took a long time around more than 2 decades to cross USD 1 trillion. Nvidia crossed USD 1 trillion in June 2023. The chip giant took less than a year to achieve the milestone of USD 2 trillion in market capitalization, which it did in March 2024.

The USD 3 trillion milestone was surpassed in less than 6 months, after the company achieved USD 2 trillion in March 2024. The company's market capitalization saw a three-fold jump in less than a year.

Market capitalization of Exchanges

Nvidia's market valuation has increased to over USD 3.3 trillion (GBP 2.6 trillion) as a result of the jump. That surpasses the valuation of all FTSE 100 companies put together, which is GBP 2.15 trillion.

The market capitalization of Nvidia has surpassed that of the Nordic and Baltic Stock Exchange, which has a market capitalization of USD 1.94 trillion and consists of Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Iceland.

Out of the top 10 countries in terms of GDP, Nvidia surpassed the bottom 4 countries, including France, Brazil, Italy, and Canada, with USD 3.13 trillion, USD 2.33 trillion, USD 2.33 trillion, and USD 2.24 trillion, respectively.

Because ChatGPT and other advanced computer chips are built on Nvidia's cutting-edge technology, the company has greatly benefited from the enormous demand for AI over the past year.

