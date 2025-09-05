Number Of Airports, Aircraft, & Passengers Double In Last 11 Years Under PM Modi's Rule: Civil Aviation Minister

File Image |

Itanagar: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said on Thursday that civil aviation has been a very important sector for the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the number of airports, aircraft, and passengers doubling in the last 11 years.After inaugurating the new terminal building at Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district, the minister said that a special focus has been placed by the Centre on improving connectivity in the northeast.

Operationalisation of the new terminal building at Donyi Polo Airport marked a new era for civil aviation in the northeast and Arunachal Pradesh, he said, hailing the inauguration as a "happy day for the people of the state and also the state of Arunachal Pradesh", as the new terminal building begins operations.He noted that the project, which had been pending for some time, was completed under the guidance of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, with support from both the Arunachal Pradesh and Central governments.

The minister also mentioned that discussions are underway to increase connectivity even further, with plans to strengthen regional links, including the development of heliports within the state. This is part of the extended UDAN scheme, which has been renewed for another 10 years to improve domestic and regional connectivity by supporting airlines on routes that were previously considered unviable.

Naidu also stated that the government is looking at providing free Wi-Fi to both domestic and international passengers, as well as installing more charging stations and workstations.The inauguration and the Northeastern Ministerial Conference, held on Thursday in Itanagar, are seen as important steps toward strengthening coordination between the Central government and the northeastern states to address key development issues.

The modified scheme will place a special emphasis on extending air connectivity to all Northeastern states, hilly regions, and aspirational districts.An official said that several new passenger-centric initiatives were also launched at the airport. These include the UDAN Yatri Cafe, which provides passengers with food and beverages at reasonable prices, a library initiative that allows passengers to pick up and drop off books at different airports, the AVASAR initiative, which provides a platform for self-help and women's groups in Arunachal Pradesh to sell their products at the airport, and a new kids' store to cater to families traveling through the airport.

These initiatives are part of a broader plan to improve the overall passenger experience.The official said that Holongi Airport, which started operations in 2022, is one of several airports in the state to be developed, along with Pasighat, Tezu, and Ziro.The new terminal building at Donyi Polo Airport has a pre-cover capacity of 800 passengers, allowing it to handle up to 15 lakh people per year, he said.

According to the official, this is a significant increase from the previous temporary building, which had a capacity of 150 passengers.To further boost connectivity, the frequency of flights to Delhi will increase from four days a week to seven days a week, starting September 17, he said, adding that the daily flights, operated by Indigo, will connect Itanagar to a major hub.The Donyi Polo Airport also currently connects to Guwahati, Kolkata, and Tezu.

Chief Minister Khandu, state Urban Affairs, Land Management, and Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Vipin Kumar were also present at the event.In a post on X, Khandu said that the new terminal of the Donyi Polo Airport now offers much more than just a gateway for travel.

Travellers will find cafes to rest and recharge, retail spaces that showcase the creativity of skilled local artisans, a dedicated play area for children, and walls adorned with paintings that beautifully depict the tribal way of life of Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

There is also the Flybrary, a “Take-a-Book” programme where passengers can pick up a book to read on their journey and return it later. The collection includes books on Arunachal’s tribes and culture, letting travellers leave with both a story and a deeper connection to the land.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.